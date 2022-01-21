"I might get fired tomorrow" - Kofi Kingston opens up about the uncertainty in WWE

Kofi Kingston understands that he needs to enjoy every moment while working with WWE because it could end at any time for a variety of reasons.

The former WWE Champion recently sat down with the Herald-Dispatch to discuss a variety of subjects. During the interview, Kingston revealed that retirement might not be too far off because he doesn't have many things left to achieve in WWE.

"I’ll know when it’s time, I’ve done all I can do," Kofi Kingston said. "Not having fun anymore, when my body might give out or I might get fired tomorrow. [It's] all about the moment and enjoying the moment while I’m here. [If you’re] thinking about the end, you’re not enjoying this really unique experience. It takes away from the present. I’ll treasure these days, cherish this part of life and try to enjoy it as long as I can."

Kofi Kingston on working smart to extend his WWE career

While Kingston is still wrestling, he knows he needs to take care of his body, which has involved him working smarter inside a WWE ring to help prolong his career until he wants to hang up the tights.

"Part of working smart is finding ways to entertain people," Kingston said. "I realize part of the job is to put the body on the line. Old-time legends come back and have that little arch in the back. Man, that’s probably my future body. The body’s not supposed to do what we have to do. The WWE Universe is amazingly supportive. I’m willing to make that sacrifice."

