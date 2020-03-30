Kofi Kingston opens up on potentially squaring off against Big E

Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods have been together as a stable since 2014

The New Day have enjoyed 7 tag team championship reigns till now

The New Day

The New Day have been 7-time Tag Team Champions since 2014 and will compete for their eight title reign at WrestleMania 36. The most interesting thing about the trio is that they have managed to remain a team for so long and still be successful.

However, the fans have been speculating about the end of their alliance for several years now and trying to deduce who will be the one to turn on his teammates.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated to promote the Netflix film 'The Main Event', Kofi Kingston was asked if he would like to square off against Big E at this year's SummerSlam. It need not be a scenario where either of them of turns on The New Day but just a friendly bout with Xavier Woods serving as the special guest referee.

The former WWE Champion made it clear that he doesn't want to be involved in a matchup of that kind and added why we may never see a rift between the three of them.

We have all been singles superstars at one point in our lives, you know what I mean? We realize that we’re a lot stronger together than we are apart. There are a lot of factions out there, pretty much every single faction has broken up, or had one guy turn on the other one. We really want to be the group that never does that. We don’t tease it, we don’t want to do it.

Kofi Kingston went on to state why The New Day is so special to the three of them. He mentioned that they share a 'special, special bond' and the trio want to preserve that.

We really go out of our way to preserve that, even with storylines. Sometimes people will say stuff like, ‘Oh, the Royal Rumble, maybe E will throw you out!’ or ‘You throw E out!’ Let’s not even plant that seed. The bond that we share is very, very strong.

Kingston added that working as The New Day helped all three of them become better versions of themselves. The former WWE Champion also highlighted how he got to open up on the mic since becoming a part of the stable. According to Kofi, his WrestleMania 35 moment would have fallen apart if it wasn't for the continuous support from Big E and Xavier Woods.

It’s one of those things where, as intriguing as many people think it might be, for us, it’s more important to preserve that bond and to be the group that never had any kind of cracks in the foundation that is the brotherhood of The New Day.

Kingston, Big E, and Woods have been going strong as a team for nearly six years now. Considering the words of the former WWE Champion, it will be really interesting to see how long this bond remains intact.