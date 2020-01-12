Kofi Kingston reveals drastic new look

Danny Hart
Published Jan 12, 2020



Kofi Kingston's dreadlocks now look a little different

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has taken to Instagram to hilariously reveal that he has dyed his dreadlocks blonde.

As you can see below, the video begins with the New Day member looking to his left and right while seated in a vehicle. He then gets catapulted back in his chair, only to find out when he looks at a nearby camera that he now has blonde hair!

Kingston showed off his new hairstyle at Saturday’s live event in Dayton, Ohio, where he teamed with Big E and Braun Strowman to defeat The Revival and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Kofi Kingston’s current WWE status

Since losing the WWE Championship in eight seconds to Brock Lesnar in October 2019, Kofi Kingston has become a key member of the SmackDown tag team division again alongside Big E.

With Xavier Woods out of action due to an Achilles injury, Kingston and Big E defeated The Revival in November to become SmackDown Tag Team Champions, meaning The New Day are now seven-time Tag Team Champions.

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Kingston lose against The Miz in a rematch from the previous week, and he is set to be in Big E’s corner next week when his fellow New Day member faces John Morrison.