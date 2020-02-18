Kofi Kingston reveals one incident that made him cry in the WWE ring

Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston had a dream run last year, which culminated in him winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Ahead of last year's Elimination Chamber match, Kofi was involved in a Gauntlet match, where one of the competitiors he faced was Rowan.

Rowan landed a chair shot on the future WWE Champion, which almost brought The New Day member to tears. He said that it was "the worst pain that I’ve ever felt in a wrestling match" and told fans that the chairs are "real chairs".

“Rowan hit me so hard, and immediately like my eyes are welling up with tears. I’m just like, oh, and I’m like, I’m almost about to cry. And I’m like, you know what, it’s probably okay if I shed tears because that really really really hurt. They’ll [the fans] understand that hurt so badly.

And I’m just sitting there, I’m like, maybe not. It’s probably not the best idea. Maybe, I’ll hold these ones in. If I let myself go I would have been boo-hooing in front of the world.” (H/T SeScoops)

He was inserted into an Elimination Chamber match at the namesake PPV, and ahead of that PPV, he was part of a Gauntlet match on SmackDown. The winner of the match was to enter the Elimination Chamber last, which was won by Randy Orton.

Daniel Bryan won at Elimination Chamber, retaining his title, but that match gave KofiMania incredible momentum going into The Show of Shows.