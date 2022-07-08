"Great acquisition for the SmackDown roster" - Kofi Kingston says current stars have a bright future in WWE

Kofi Kingston has heaped praise on current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther and his partner Ludwig Kaiser.

The Ring General has been on a dominant path since arriving on the main roster a couple of weeks ago. He and Ludwig were part of a faction known as Imperium during their run in NXT and NXT UK, which included former WWE star Alexander Wolfe and Fabian Aichner, currently known as Giovanni Vinci.

During an appearance on WWE Die Woche, Kofi Kingston praised Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser and stated that they are a great addition to the SmackDown brand and that they have a bright future in the company.

"If you’ve looked at Gunther’s history, he is very good. I think it was only a matter of time before he became a champion and here he is as the Intercontinental Champion less than what? Like two months into his debut on the main roster. That is incredible when you think about it and how much prestige the Intercontinental Championship has, man, and him and Ludwig I think have an amazing dynamic and I think what a lot of people don’t know right now but they will is that Ludwig can go too. (...) They’re both very, very good so I think that it is a great acquisition for the SmackDown roster, for WWE, obviously for Germany. (...) So I’m excited to see what the future holds. If this is the beginning, the future’s very, very bright for Gunther and Ludwig," said Kingston. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Kofi Kingston is a four-time WWE Intercontinental Champion

The New Day member is one of the most decorated superstars of his generation and is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the company. He has held multiple titles during his career, including the coveted WWE Championship.

Kofi Kingston is a former four-time IC Champion, and he's recognized as the thirteenth Grand Slam Champion under the current format.

Gunther currently doesn't have a challenger for SummerSlam, and it'd be interesting to see a match between the two stars at the event for the title. Kofi has been the Intercontinental Champion for a long time.

