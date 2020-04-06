Kofi Kingston talks passionately about his relationship with CM Punk

The former WWE Champion revealed his current relationship with Punk

The two are former world tag team champions, which they won back in 2008

Kofi Kingston and CM Punk are former tag-team champions

Many fans were surprised and very glad about CM Punk's return to the WWE sphere last year, when he debuted on the WWE Backstage show as an analyst. But there may have been some Superstars in the locker room that may have still held a grudge in the way that his run with WWE ended, and how he "cut off" the rest of the locker room after he left.

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, who had previously revealed that he was a good friend of Punk's when Punk was in the WWE, spoke about his relationship with Punk and also revealed how he felt about Punk featuring on WWE Backstage. In an interview with Fightful, Kingston spoke about how he is always "grateful" about the time he spent with Punk and more:

“As far as our relationship I have no sour grapes. A lot of people were I guess kind of mad that they got cut off, but that’s kind of where he was in his life. So you have to afford people that space to be where they feel like they need to be and that’s just part of life and personal growth.

"I’ll always be grateful for the time that we had and always consider him to be my brother, regardless of what happens from this point forward. I was glad to see him get the gig with FOX and kind of be back in the fold because to me it seemed like he had found something, like a sense of happiness. And that’s really all that I want for him is to be happy. So as long as he’s happy and enjoying life then I’m happy for him and I always will be.” (H/T PWMania)

CM Punk and Kofi Kingston were good friends outside the ring, and also a team inside the ring as well as they won one tag team title over a decade ago in 2008. Although the title reign did not last long, it was important for Kofi, who had been promoted to the main roster just months earlier.

Kingston has praised and thanked Punk for taking him under his wing at the start of his career. Punk spoke and commented about Kingston after Kingston won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 last year, saying that title had come a decade late and WWE should have put the belt on Kofi 10 years ago.