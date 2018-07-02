WWE News: Kofi Kingston thought WWE would cancel event featuring WWE & NJPW superstars

Kofi Kingston

What's the story?

At this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (or E3 as it is commonly known), one of the most popular video game exhibition in the world, all eyes were not on the latest gadgets and games, but on 6 professional wrestlers from two rival brands - The New Day of the WWE and The Elite of NJPW, as they battled it out in a video game.

It was unusual for the two rival factions from two rival companies to take part in a public event, which even surprised the wrestlers in question.

In case you didn't know...

WWE is known to not acknowledge wrestlers of other companies or collaborate with rivals in crossover events, but they've changed that trend in recent times.

The Vince McMahon-led company have tied up with small promotions in the UK and even acknowledged Superstars and personnel from other promotions.

The heart of the matter

The New Day's Kofi Kingston, who was part of the event at E3, where he alongside his New Day members, Xavier Woods and Big E, took on Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, in a game of Street Fighter.

Kingston praised Kenny Omega's career (Omega was formerly a part of the WWE) and was delighted how his career turned up. Kingston was also surprised that WWE allowed them to take part in this event.

"We were all on the same page and just went out there. And honestly, the vibe in general like leading up to it was like, okay, this is probably going to get cancelled because there's no way that Vince knows this is happening," said Kingston on the Unsanctioned Podcast (H/T WrestlingInc)

"When was the last time you saw WWE doing anything inter-promotional? Granted it was on the video game stage, but still. Ever since we came out, there was talk of The Elite versus The New Day, all this talk on the internet, on social media. We get those comments every single day. And hopefully, this was like the first step to open up some doors to do more things in the future. We'll keep our fingers crossed."

What's next?

It remains to be seen if the WWE and NJPW will collaborate in the future once more, outside of the ring.