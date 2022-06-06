Kota Ibushi fined by NJPW

Former WWE Superstar Kota Ibushi has been fined by New Japan Pro-Wrestling for breach of contract and issues.

The superstar, who was a part of the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016, voiced his frustrations with NJPW management on social media last month. Text messages between Ibushi and talent relations member Kikuchi came to light which showed the latter threatening to end Ibushi’s contract with the promotion.

The 40-year-old was threatened by Kikuchi as he made an appearance on the Just Tap Out show on March 4 without the latter's approval. The wrestler went on to accuse the management of "power harassment" following the threats.

NJPW has now fined the wrestler along with a few others involved for their actions. The fines, according to the statement on their official website, are as follows:

KOTA IBUSHI: A ten percent (10%) reduction in pay for the three-month period between July and September 2022 as a result of a breach of contract.

Representative Director TAKAMI OHBARI: A ten percent (10%) reduction in pay for the three month period between July and September 2022 as a result of executive responsibility.

THE OFFICIAL: A ten percent (10%) reduction in pay for the three month period between July and September 2022, as well as a transfer to a different position as a result of inappropriate comments toward a wrestler representing a breach of duty.

NJPW had released a statement follwoing the incident involving Kota Ibushi and Kikuchi

After the text messages were revealed and the incident came to light, New Japan pro-wrestling issued a statement about their stance regarding the situation.

Though the promotion was clearly unhappy with the disagreement between the talent and Kikuchi, they decided not to terminate Ibushi's contract. The statement is as follows:

"Kota Ibushi is, and will remain a key member of the New Japan Pro-Wrestling roster. This kind of severe disagreement between company and talent should not happen again; in order to prevent any such instances in the future, and ensure the best possible working environment for talent, we will be actively engaged in discussion with Mr. Ibushi about improving company policy and implementing proper procedure. We again would like to apologise to fans, wrestlers and personnel for the concern and the disruption caused in the middle of the Best of the Super Jr. tour."

This is Kota Ibushi's second stint with NJPW. His first spell was from 2009 to 2014, before he decided to join Vince McMahon's brand.

