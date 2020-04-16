Kurt Angle comments on being released by WWE

The WWE Hall of Famer was one of the several Superstars that WWE released today.

Kurt Angle was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2017.

Kurt Angle

Earlier today, WWE decided to let go of several Superstars and producers as a measure to cut the budget amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Former multi-time World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was one of the names that the company released.

The Olympic gold medalist took to Twitter to open up on his sudden departure from WWE and thanked the fans for their continuous support.

I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there. I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world. #itstrue

I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world. #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 15, 2020

Kurt Angle in WWE

In 2017, WWE announced Kurt Angle as the headliner for that year's Hall of Fame class. The night after WrestleMania 33, Angle made his return to RAW when Vince McMahon named him the new General Manager of the Red brand. The former World Champion continued in that role for more than a year and he was featured in several major storylines during his reign.

King Corbin would eventually assume the office as the acting General Manager and his feud with Angle led to a match between the two at WrestleMania 35. After losing that battle, Kurt Angle retired as an active competitor and the last time we saw a glimpse of the veteran on WWE programming was on the RAW Reunion episode last year, where he fell victim to The Fiend.