"He reminds me a lot of AJ Styles" - Kurt Angle on current AEW wrestler

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has named an AEW wrestler as one of his dream matches, and even drew comparisons with WWE Superstar AJ Styles.

Kurt Angle is one of the best technicians in pro-wrestling history. He has had a number of stellar matches in WWE and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling against the likes of Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe, and Triple H. He has captured world titles in both companies and was inducted into both the WWE and TNA Halls of Fame.

During a recent interview with Forbes, the Olympic Gold Medalist revealed that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is one of the wrestlers he would love to have a match with. He praised Omega for his in-ring style and groundwork.

"Oh, gosh, that’s one of my dream matches! Kenny is extremely talented. I saw a match with him in Japan and I thought, ‘Wow this guy’s incredible.’ He reminds me a lot of AJ Styles. They both have the same style where they can fly and do groundwork equally well."

Kenny Omega vs. Kurt Angle is undoubtedly a dream match that many fans would love to see.

Kurt Angle's favorite match in WWE

Kurt Angle vs. Chris Benoit - WWE Royal Rumble 2003

Kurt Angle has stated on a number of occasions that his favorite WWE match was with former world champion Chris Benoit at the 2003 Royal Rumble. Angle revealed that Triple H complimented him on the incredible bout.

"My favorite match is versus Chris Benoit at the 2003 Royal Rumble for the World Heavyweight Championship, or WWE Championship. Chris was a mirror image of me with his intensity, his technique, and his persona. He stepped it up every time in the ring. We matched each other’s intensity, and it just worked extremely well. We had a lot of submission tradeoffs, and a lot of false finishes, and the match is really intriguing.

"After I won, Team Angle came out, we celebrated and I walked out of the ring. The fans stood and gave Chris a standing ovation for 15 minutes, and it was a PPV, Vince McMahon let it go, and the fans appreciating Chris showed us how good that match was. Even Triple H came up to me afterwards, I was only in the business three years at the time, and he said, ‘You just raised the bar.’ I didn’t know how good the match was. I thought it was okay. Now when I watch it I’m like oh my gosh, this thing’s a masterpiece. To have someone like Triple H telling you that you raise the bar, that’s a huge compliment."

Triple H absolutely meant what he said, and the two wrestlers truly raised the bar to produce an absolute classic.