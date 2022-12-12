Kurt Angle discloses original plans for his birthday celebration on WWE SmackDown

Kurt Angle recently disclosed the original plans for his birthday celebration on WWE SmackDown.

The Olympic gold medalist appeared on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He partied backstage with Gable Steveson and seemingly everyone on the roster was invited to the bash besides American Alpha.

Chad Gable and Otis confronted Angle in the ring at the end of the show but Gable Steveson made the save on a milk truck. The Olympic Gold Medalist sprayed American Alpha with milk and posed with Steveson in the ring to close the show.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the 54-year-old disclosed the company's original plans for the segment:

"They wanted me to do the milk truck segment again, said Angle. "They decided to have a bunch of heels talk about me during the show, all through the show, putting me down, and ripping on me. Then, in the end, they were coming out to the ring because I was supposed to have my celebration," said Angle.

Angle explained that in the original plan, he had a one-liner before spraying the heels down:

"I don’t show up, and the heels are in the ring with all the birthday cake and everything, and I come in with milk truck and I go down and I spray them down.I tell them, ‘Hey, you can’t have cake without milk.’ It’s awesome. When I was told this, I was so excited. Because that was my favorite moment in WWE." H/T: WrestleTalk

Kurt Angle has a family reunion on WWE SmackDown

Kurt Angle had a storyline in WWE five years ago in which Jason Jordan was revealed to be his long-lost son.

Jason Jordan approached Angle backstage Friday night on SmackDown and the two had a family reunion. The storyline father and son shared a photograph together backstage.

Gable Steveson appeared several times alongside Kurt Angle on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if he starts showing up on a weekly basis moving forward or still has a lot of time left at the Performance Center.

