Kurt Angle finally responds to rumors of Triple H badmouthing him in WWE meetings  

Kurt Angle sat down for an informative edition of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, which featured an 'Ask Kurt Anything' Q&A session on AdFreeShows.com.

During the show, Kurt Angle responded to long-running rumors that suggested Triple H spoke badly of the Olympic gold medalist during WWE meetings.

Angle revealed that the idea for him to attend WWE meetings during his early years in the promotion actually came from Vince McMahon. The WWE Hall of Famer explained that Vince McMahon perhaps wanted to prepare him for a long-term backstage role in WWE.

Kurt Angle attended WWE's production meetings for a year before he voluntarily stopped due to heat from the locker room. Angle recalled how some wrestlers felt he was engaging in backstage politics, a claim Angle vehemently denied.

"It wasn't my idea to start attending the meetings." Angle said. "It was actually Vince's idea, and I don't know why Vince would want me to go. I think he was trying to train me as a long-term employee of the company. He wanted me to understand the business much quicker, and he wanted me to understand the production and everything else that went with it. So, he asked me to start going, and I went for about a year.

Angle continued:

"My first year, and I started getting, you know, wrestlers were getting standoffish to me, and I felt like maybe me going to the meetings, they knew I was going there, and they thought maybe I was politicizing for myself and I wasn't, I never did," said Angle.

"I quit going to the meeting because of that" - Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle revealed that Triple H never spoke ill of him when they were together in WWE meetings. Angle, however, was unsure about what happened before he began being a part of the meetings.

As far as Kurt Angle knows, Triple H never slandered his name backstage in the company.

"But Triple H never said anything bad about me in the meetings, at least not when I was in there, but I don't know if it happened beforehand. I'm not really sure, but he always talked well of me as far as I know," noted Angle.

Kurt Angle attracted some backlash from the WWE roster, and he was honest with Vince McMahon about wanting to stay away from the meetings.

"But, you know, going to the meetings, I felt like I was getting heat with the boys, so, a year later, I told Vince I don't want to go anymore. I'm going to stop going, and you know, don't be upset with me; I just don't want the boys pissed off at me. So, I quit going to the meeting because of that," Angle concluded.

During the latest episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle also revealed that a five-time WWE Champion rejected his offer for a WrestleMania match.

