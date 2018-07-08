WWE/NJPW News: Kurt Angle has three opponents for Kenny Omega in the WWE

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.67K // 08 Jul 2018, 20:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kurt Angle wants Kenny Omega in the WWE

What's the story?

Kenny Omega is one of the biggest stars in the wrestling business right now, inside or out of the WWE.

The Cleaner has sat atop the NJPW card for quite some time now and capturing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship only solidified his place as a top star.

Rumours have been circling for years that Omega might be jumping to the WWE soon, and Kurt Angle has a few superstars he'd like to see go one on one with him.

In case you didn't know...

Omega won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship from Kazuchika Okada at Dominion 6.9 in Osaka-jo Hall back in June.

After a feud with the Rainmaker, lasting almost two years, the Cleaner finally accomplished his goal.

Throughout that time, though, there was infighting with the Bullet Club and multiple times where fans speculated he may be on his way out of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Last night, Omega successfully defended his championship, and the leadership of Bullet Club, against Cody Rhodes.

However, along with the Young Bucks and Cody, his contract is up soon, and the WWE plans on making an offer.

The heart of the matter

Angle had another Q&A session on Facebook recently, taking fan questions and answering them as best he could. Topics like TNA, making a documentary about his life, and the growth of 205 Live. However, one fan brought up the idea of the Cleaner jumping to the WWE.

When asked who he'd want to see face Kenny Omega, Kurt Angle had three answers and claimed that Omega is on a long list of opponents he'd like to take on.

Seth Rollins or AJ Styles. I'd love a shot at Kenny as well. I have a list of dream opponents that I would like to compete against. These three are in the list.

What's next?

With Bullet Club finally imploding at the G1 Special in San Francisco, we now see another chance for Omega to leave NJPW.

If the WWE does indeed offer the Bucks and Cody Rhodes a contract, Omega just might go along with them. Only time will tell, but if it does happen, Styles and Rollins are probably at the top of everyone's list.

There's a ton of high-profile talent in the WWE, and there are quite a few dream matches that Kenny Omega can knock off his list should he make the jump. Who would you like to see the IWGP Champion face in the WWE?