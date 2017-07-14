Kurt Angle is not having an affair with Stephanie McMahon, and here's why!

Sorry, Attitude Era fans, the old flames will not be reignited.

by Riju Dasgupta Opinion 14 Jul 2017, 20:10 IST

Sorry fans! It’s not Stephanie McMahon on the line with Angle.

It is very unlikely for an angle on RAW to leave us with as much intrigue as the recent Kurt Angle and the mystery caller angle. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has been in the midst of many personal problems recently, and none seem to know what’s up except for Raw colour commentator Corey Graves.

We often see him leave his desk and confront Angle with a somber expression, exchanging looks of utmost dread. There has been much speculation with regard to what the matter at hand is, and all speculation points in one direction. Towards an old flame of Kurt Angle’s, Stephanie McMahon.

At the peak of the Attitude Era, Stephanie McMahon had been booked in several romantic storylines with select performers in the legendary roster. The most notable one among them was with Test. Subsequently, she was booked in a love triangle with Kurt Angle and the man who would become her real-life husband, Triple H.

This had led to a very iconic feud among the two men, and speculation was rife that if Angle were to make an in-ring return in this day and age, he would be booked in a match against Triple H at Summerslam in Brooklyn. This fuelled allegations that Angle and Stephanie McMahon would be part of an on-screen romance, leading into the biggest show of the summer.

It would make sense for Stephanie McMahon to be the woman that Kurt Angle has been talking to on the phone. This is not merely because it would help set up his match against Triple H. This is not merely because of their shared history. It is also because of the fact that she is his superior in terms of hierarchy, at least in kayfabe, on WWE’s flagship brand. Stephanie McMahon is the commissioner of Raw while Kurt Angle is the General Manager of the red brand.

Things have spiraled out of control while he has been in charge, primarily because of an enraged Braun Strowman and his rivalry with a darker and more vicious Roman Reigns. It would make sense for Stephanie to return and assume complete control over the red brand.

Stephanie McMahon has been off WWE programming since Wrestlemania 33

Kurt Angle was appointed as the General Manager of Raw by Vince McMahon on the night after Wrestlemania. The Hall of Fame headliner that weekend was tasked with this mammoth role, in addition to the great honour bestowed upon him. He would take over as the top authority figure on RAW because Stephanie McMahon had been sent through a table at the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ by Seth Rollins and written off television.

Many months passed and there was no word from her, or her sledgehammer wielding husband. This has led many fans to believe that her return is imminent and it may lead to an affair themed storyline between Stephanie McMahon and the current RAW General Manager.

By revisiting their past, it would be a nice flashback for fans from the older eras and could introduce a different sort of dynamic compared to the relationship she had with former Raw General Manager Mick Foley.

We don't mean to dash your hopes, but we think that it is very unlikely that Stephanie McMahon would be booked in a love affair with Kurt Angle in 2017. Stephanie McMahon handles the role of CBO, or Chief Brand Officer for WWE right now.

She is the face of the company to sponsors, the media and even the driving force behind the social causes that WWE publicly associates itself with. It would be practically impossible for someone in her position to justify having an affair, even as a character when she is the face of the company.

Ever since Stephanie McMahon first assumed this role, she has not been booked in any romantic storylines with anyone but her husband, further supplementing and supporting our theory.

While a romantic storyline may freshen up her character, we doubt McMahon will take the big plunge

Yes, Stephanie McMahon is a very attractive woman even today, but do remember that she is the mother of three daughters, and is also the Boss’ daughter. Her husband is the Executive Vice President of talent, live event and creatives of the company.

We know that neither party may be opposed to a storyline of this nature considering that they are, after all, seasoned performers all around, but in 2017, certain things are taboo in WWE’s current corporate setup. Sadly, within a global giant like the WWE, certain angles, storylines and affairs (no pun intended) are not really encouraged.

We don't have to wait long to learn Angle’s secret

As we count down the hours to Raw, we wonder what Kurt Angle's secret could be. Let us know what you think it is, in the comments section below. All we know for certain right now is that it’s not Stephanie McMahon. Like Metallica once said in their classic anthem - 'you know it’s sad but true’.