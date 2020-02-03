Kurt Angle opens up on whether NXT is a better product than RAW or SmackDown [Exclusive]

Kurt Angle has opened up about NXT's standing

Ahead of BT Sport's WWE launch party to celebrate moving day, I had the pleasure of interviewing several Superstars, past and present, inside BT Sport's WWE media bus - one of whom was WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

I asked the WWE Hall of Famer what he thought about NXT's current standing in the world of wrestling, and whether he believes the product is better than RAW and SmackDown, as some fans suggest.

I think in NXT is a great brand. I think Triple H has done an incredible job with that. But you know what? It is still the "training ground" for RAW and SmackDown.

The Olympic gold medallist would elaborate on why he believes NXT Superstars get the chance to shine over certain RAW and SmackDown Superstars.

These guys might have a little more leeway than the guys on RAW and SmackDown. They get more time in their matches than the guys on RAW and SmackDown. If you watch and NXT takeover, every match is 30 minutes. Guys and girls on RAW and SmackDown, they don't get that kind of time so I wouldn't say they are the better product, I would say they have more freedom on what they want to do.

Angle would then go on to discuss the difference between NXT and RAW and SmackDown overall.

But when you get up to the big show, you've got to make the time cues and you've got to listen to your boss, you have to do things specifically and I don't think that NXT has to do that. That's probably the reason why a lot of the guys want to stay there and I don't blame them for that - but would I say it's a better product? No, not by any means but I would say that they are doing an excellent job and Triple H has done an unbelievable job of making that an entity. Basically a product of its own. It could survive on its own. So it has become huge and there are a lot of fans that follow it.

