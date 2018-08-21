WWE News: Kurt Angle reacts to being replaced as RAW General Manager

What's the story?

Kurt Angle has said he is "really sorry" to the WWE universe, after being replaced on WWE Monday Night RAW as the general manager.

In case you didn't know

Angle was part of WWE from 1999-2006, where he won several championships, is a King of the Ring and triple-crown champion.

Angle left the company and joined Impact wrestling, before returning to WWE in 2017 to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The night after WrestleMania 33, Angle was announced as the new RAW General Manager by WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

Angle has also wrestled on occasion, teaming with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at the Tables Ladders and Chairs 2017 pay per view, and teaming with Ronda Rousey to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34.

On this week's RAW, Angle was relieved of his role as RAW General Manager by Stephanie McMahon and was replaced by 'The Constable' Baron Corbin who will serve as acting general manager.

The heart of the matter

In an Instagram post, the Olympic gold medalist said how he has enjoyed every minute of his time as Monday Night RAW GM, and thanked the WWE Universe.7

Angle also said how he hopes he will be back sooner rather than later.

What's next?

It is a real shame to find that Angle will no longer be appearing on Monday nights, after spending years away from the WWE.

Despite being nearly 50 years old, Angle has still shown himself to be someone who can hang with the younger talent, so a return to the ring is not impossible.

His matches with the Shield and Rousey have shown he has very little ring rust, and Angle himself has said he hopes to become a world champion in WWE one more time.

