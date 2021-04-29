Kurt Angle recalls the best moment of his WWE career

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently revealed which moment from his WWE career he considers his favorite.

Kurt Angle, a former Olympic gold medallist and a WWE Hall of Famer, is one of the greatest to set foot in the squared circle.

Angle spoke to The Hannibal TV recently and revealed that the Milk Truck saga with Stone Cold, Vince McMahon and members of The Alliance, is his favorite moment in his WWE career:

"The milk truck was the favourite incident that I did. It was my favourite moment. Austin did it a few years back with the beer truck and I was mimicking Stone Cold. To have a program with the biggest name in the business, in the history of the business, especially because I was just on TV for one year, it was a great position to be in. I came out with the milk truck and sprayed Austin down with a bunch of The Alliance, that was the best moment of my career," Kurt Angle said.

Kurt Angle on his WWE tryout

During his interview with The Hannibal TV, Angle also opened up about his WWE tryout in 1998. He had originally rejected a big offer from the company in 1996, but when he went back in 1998, he was told that he needed to attend a tryout. Angle described his tryout as "brutal":

"I enjoyed it but it was pretty brutal. I had to go to the training camps and try out and I was picking up on the techniques pretty quickly. I enjoyed it but the bumping... you had to bump 300 times a day. I don't know if you've ever bumped in a ring with plywood but it's pretty brutal. It's like getting hit from behind, going 60, standing still so it has a whiplash effect. It's bad on your back and neck and doing those, you get really sore. After 300 bumps you end up being numb so we would do that every day and it was quite brutal," Angle confessed.

Following a successful tryout, Angle signed a five-year contract with WWE and went on to become one of the best technical superstars in pro wrestling history.

