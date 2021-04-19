WWE legend once had heat with Randy Orton for making a joke on Twitter

Kurt Angle has recalled a time when he had heat with Randy Orton after making a joke about him using one of his moves.

In the first-ever session of Ask Kurt Anything on The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist was asked by a fan what he thought about Apollo Crews and Randy Orton using the Angle Slam as part of their repertoire.

Angle said he doesn't mind people using his moves in their matches, as it helps continue his own "legacy" in modern-day WWE. However, Angle did remember when he jokingly tweeted at Randy Orton, taking aim at The Viper for stealing his move. Orton did not react well to the joke, which led to genuine heat between the two.

Here's what Kurt Angle had to say about getting on the wrong side of Randy Orton:

"I got heat from Randy (Orton) for tweeting out one time that he stole my finish and I told him I was just kidding. He was pretty p***** off, but I was just kidding! You know, anybody that wants to come up with a move or wants to do somebody’s move, as long as you’re not in that company you might as well use it. So, if Apollo (Crews) wants to use it, I’m retired. So he might as well remind people of something that I did in the past and it will make my legacy carry on to some extent. So I’m glad Apollo is using it."

The Twitter exchange between Kurt Angle and Randy Orton dates back to 2011

Kurt Angle and Randy Orton at ECW: One Night Stand (Credit: WWE)

The specific incident that Kurt Angle is referring to appears to be a Twitter exchange between himself and Randy Orton from 2011. It seems Angle jokingly implied The Viper stole one of his moves during his match against CM Punk at WrestleMania 27:

I Hope that W-mania was entertaining for all of You, especially 'The Rock'. Oh, and Orton-relax, I won't beat ur ass. You can use my move:) — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 4, 2011

Despite it being a light-hearted jab, the tweet did not sit well with Orton, who quickly replied:

Point being, instead of taking offense to someone using your move, consider it a sign of respect. — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) April 4, 2011

What is your opinion of WWE stars using other stars' moves? Is it acceptable? Or should it be avoided? Let us know in the comments below.