"I think it's a great idea" - Kurt Angle praises WWE for changes made to Survivor Series

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently shared his thoughts about the company bringing back the WarGames match.

Triple H announced that there will be men's and women's WarGames matches at Survivor Series. The Premium Live Event typically pits RAW versus SmackDown in traditional elimination matches.

The Game claimed that the show will not be about brand warfare, but will focus on the current storylines on RAW and SmackDown. WarGames has been a staple in NXT since 2017. All Elite Wrestling has adopted its own version of the match called "Blood & Guts."

Kurt recently spoke with AJ Singh on "The Wrassingh Show" and shared his thoughts on WarGames returning to the main roster:

"Well, you know, it's going to be different. It is not going to be the same structure but I believe it will be very effective. It's new and new is always good. I think bringing anything into the company that revives it and is invigorating, I think it's a great idea. I never was crazy about the Survivor Series elimination match." [18:05 - 18:29]

The WWE Hall of Famer added that WarGames will be better because more wrestlers will get a response from the crowd:

"I don't think it did a lot for any of the wrestlers. The only one that it did a lot for is the one who won. Nobody else really got over in that match. So, I think that this might be a little bit better. [18:31 - 18:42]

Kurt Angle on his Iron Man match against Brock Lesnar in WWE

Kurt took to Twitter to reminisce about an Iron Man match against Brock Lesnar that he had almost two decades ago.

Angle defended the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar in an Iron Man match on the September 16th, 2003 edition of SmackDown. Brock defeated Angle 5-4 in the match and the Olympic Gold Medalist urged wrestling fans to check out the match if they missed it:

"In this day 19 years ago, I took on @BrockLesnar in a 60 minute Ironman match. One of the greatest Ironman matches of all time. If you haven’t seen it, be sure to check it out. #19yearsagotoday"

Kurt Angle made a rare appearance on the August 29th episode of RAW. Time will tell if the 53-year-old shows up in WWE again for another cameo.

