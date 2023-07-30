LA Knight & 3 other WWE stars who can win the SummerSlam Battle Royal - Absent star to finally return?

This week's WWE SmackDown was another thrilling show. Latino World Order members clashed for a title opportunity, Jey Uso battled the up-and-coming Grayson Waller, and there was plenty of drama between Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

One of the most notable moments came in a backstage segment. Adam Pearce was in his office telling somebody on the phone, presumably upper management, about a special SummerSlam Battle Royal presented by Slim Jim.

LA Knight interrupted Pearce, leading to The Brawling Brutes interrupting Knight. In the end, The Megastar and Sheamus were confirmed for the SummerSlam Battle Royal, while Butch and Ridge's spots are yet to be confirmed.

This article will look at the four superstars who could potentially win the blockbuster SummerSlam bout. This includes two men confirmed for the bout, a top star who recently re-appeared on SmackDown, and a wrestler missing in action.

Below are four WWE stars who can win the Summerslam Battle Royal.

#4. Bobby Lashley is seemingly forming a new faction

Bobby Lashley is a former WWE Champion

Bobby Lashley is one of WWE's most impressive athletes. Despite his advanced age compared to most wrestlers in the company, Lashley remains one of the strongest and most explosive superstars in the entire promotion, regardless of the brand.

The All Mighty only recently returned to television after a brief absence. He has appeared in a handful of segments backstage or outside in the parking lot. Two of which were with The Street Profits, who he's seemingly forming a stable with. Another featured Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, although their main roster status remains unclear.

If WWE wants to have The All-Mighty, make an impact upon his return to in-ring competition, winning the SummerSlam Battle Royal would make sense. He recently won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which could become a theme of Lashley winning the special match type.

#3. Sheamus has already been confirmed for the match

As noted, Sheamus has already been confirmed for the bout. The Celtic Warrior is a multi-time WWE Champion who has dominated the company at various points over the past decade and a half or so.

The Celtic Warrior is currently one-third of The Brawling Brutes alongside Ridge Holland and Butch. The trio was briefly feuding with Pretty Deadly and Austin Theory, but with Elton Prince's injury and Theory moving on to new opponents, the Sheamus-led faction appears to be without a notable feud.

Interestingly, though, Sheamus has recently shown signs of a potential heel turn. He played up his angst with the crowd on last week's show and then got into it with Knight this week.

Perhaps The Celtic Warrior could find an underhanded means of winning the SummerSlam Battle Royal to firmly establish his turn.

#2. LA Knight is extremely popular

LA Knight is on top of the world in WWE, at least in a few specific metrics. When it comes to cheers from the audience, very few are currently at the level of The Megastar. He's also selling more merchandise than almost anybody else in the company.

Knight is a hit, but he's still not quite pushed to the same degree as his popularity would indicate. His win-loss record is spotty at best. He's picked up a few wins but has yet to have a showcase victory on a major platform.

The Megastar could be the perfect person to win at WWE SummerSlam. He is popular, and fans want to see him succeed. Picking up the victory on a major premium live event would send a strong message to everybody that he is here to stay.

#1. Bray Wyatt could return to WWE and win the Battle Royal

Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel 2022

Bray Wyatt is one of the most intriguing superstars in the game. While some WWE fans question the meaning behind his promos, there's little doubt that what he does is captivating and enchanting. His character hooks the audience time and time again.

Unfortunately, Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen on WWE television since before WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. He was set to feud with Bobby Lashley, but an undisclosed health matter of some kind has kept him away ever since.

While it isn't yet clear when Wyatt will return to action, there's certainly a chance that it could be at SummerSlam. If he does, returning and winning the SummerSlam Battle Royal presented by Slim Jim could be a great way to make an immediate impact.

