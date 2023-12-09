LA Knight getting replaced against Bloodline? Special match - 3 things Cody Rhodes can do on WWE SmackDown tonight

We are just a few hours away from tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The company recently announced the highly anticipated appearance of Cody Rhodes on tonight's show.

This announcement was made by the Stamford-based promotion through their official social media handles, confirming that the American Nightmare will be joining the action at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI.

With that being said, let's discuss three things Cody Rhodes can do on tonight's edition of the blue brand.

#3. Cody Rhodes might compete in a special Tribute to the Troops match

One of the major possibilities for Cody Rhodes upon his appearance on tonight's SmackDown is to compete in a special match in honor of the Tribute to the Troops theme. For those unaware, WWE hosts the Tribute to the Troops show every year to pay tribute to those in military service, and this week's episode of the blue brand will once again feature this respected theme.

As one of the top babyface stars in the company, Cody might likely be appearing on tonight's SmackDown to wrestle in a special match for the Tribute to the Troops theme.

#2. Cody might replace LA Knight against The Bloodline

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton share a strong friendship, evident in The Viper's return to join Orton's team at Survivor Series WarGames. On tonight's episode of the blue brand, the appearance of the American Nightmare raises the possibility of him teaming up with Orton in their scheduled match against The Bloodline. For those unaware, Randy Orton and LA Knight are set for a tag team match on tonight's episode against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

However, the potential scenario that might unfold involves the Samoan faction blindsiding the Megastar backstage before their match, rendering him unable to compete. Consequently, Cody may step in to join his friend Randy Orton against the villainous group. Moreover, Rhodes still harbors unresolved issues with The Bloodline.

Even if he doesn't replace LA Knight in the match, he could come to Orton and Knight's aid during the match, fueled by his lingering animosity towards The Bloodline.

#1. Rhodes and CM Punk might share a segment

Another intriguing scenario that might unfold upon Rhodes's appearance on tonight's show could involve a segment featuring both CM Punk and Cody Rhodes together. For those unaware, the company has already announced the arrival of the Best in the World for this episode of the blue brand.

It's worth noting that both Rhodes and Punk have previously shared the locker room in All Elite Wrestling. Therefore, a segment featuring these two veterans would prove to be captivating and is sure to draw the attention of fans.

