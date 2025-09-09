LA Knight to introduce his own faction against The Vision and The Usos? Exploring the possibility

The latest episode of RAW featured the official reunion of The Usos as a tag team. Additionally, Jey laid out LA Knight during a chaotic moment before the show went off the air. Given this situation, Knight might introduce his own team against the Samoan twins and The Vision.

The Usos are scheduled to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. The bout was initiated by Jimmy during an in-ring promo that featured the twins alongside The Vision. Following this moment, LA Knight ran out and attacked the heels from behind, sparking a brawl.

Later, the 42-year-old faced Reed in the main event, where he lost, thanks to an interference by Breakker. Things didn't stop there, as The Vision continued to attack Knight. Big Jim then ran out to help, but was also taken down by the heavy hitters. This led Jey to come for the save. However, as the heels gained an advantage and almost took out The Usos with a Tsunami, The Megastar saved them by attacking the Brons with a steel chair.

As Breakker and Reed retreated, and everyone thought it was a happy ending for the babyface, Jey Uso shocked the fans as he gave a massive spear to Knight.

Given this angle, LA Knight might seek retribution against The Usos and The Vision. Although Big Jim didn't support his brother's actions, there's a possibility he could side with Jey in the future. With that being said, Knight is alone in his battle against Breakker and Reed, and now possibly against Jimmy and Jey. So to counter that, the former United States Champion might form his own new team to feud with the Brons and the former Bloodline members.

In a shocking twist, the 42-year-old might introduce Omos on RAW as his new ally. The Nigerian Giant is currently featured in AAA and hasn't made any appearance on WWE TV since returning to the company. Therefore, the creative team could have him return to the red brand and join forces with LA Knight against the heels and babyface duos as part of a blockbuster storyline.

That said, this scenario is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

LA Knight and Omos to attack The Vision and The Usos at Wrestlepalooza?

If the above scenario plays out, LA Knight and Omos might interfere in the scheduled tag team match at Wrestlepalooza and attack The Vision and The Usos, leading to the match ending in a no-contest.

If this happens, it could intensify their rivalry with the two teams and possibly set up a Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the bitter rivals in the future as part of a blockbuster storyline.

However, this angle is hypothetical and based on speculation. Nothing in this regard has been confirmed.

