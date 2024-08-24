LA Knight to lose the US Title to 7-time WWE champion who recently 'quit' on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

LA Knight successfully defended his United States Championship against Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown this week. However, he may not be the champion by the end of the next episode of the blue brand.

Knight declared an open challenge on SmackDown before the 2024 Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event, and it could see his former rival, AJ Styles, capitalize on the opportunity. The Phenomenal One was last seen at Clash at the Castle 2024, where he failed to dethrone Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Styles, who is a seven-time WWE champion, was forced to say, "I Quit," weeks after pretending to retire from the blue brand, after which he did not appear on WWE programming. It is worth noting that the 47-year-old star was involved in an intense rivalry with LA Knight before he pursued Cody's title.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Fans may see Styles make a massive return next week to answer Knight's open challenge, setting up an impromptu match for the United States Championship. Triple H could use this opportunity to book a shocking title change and lay the groundwork for an intense title feud between The Megastar and The Phenomenal One on the blue brand.

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced a title match for Bash in Berlin 2024

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently announced a massive title match for the 2024 Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. This would see Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair challenge The Unholy Union, consisting of Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn, for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at the upcoming spectacle.

The reigning champions successfully defended their gold against Damage CTRL and the Pure Fusion Collective. This week, they were in action on SmackDown when they joined forces with Blair Davenport to take on Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi in a six-woman tag team match.

The bout ended with the babyfaces winning after The Glow pinned Davenport. It will be interesting to see if Naomi and Blair make their presence felt during the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at Bash in Berlin 2024, potentially helping their respective allies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback