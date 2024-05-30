LA Knight needs to turn heel to find championship success

LA Knight has been a fan favorite ever since he made his main roster debut. His iconic "Yeah!" catchphrase blows the roof of the building every time his music hits. However, despite his obvious success, The Megastar doesn't have any gold to show for it.

Since joining WWE, LA Knight has barely ever had a championship reign. His last notable title, was back in NXT when he briefly held the Million Dollar Championship. This is a huge problem, as championship reigns define most WWE careers. With that in mind, the 41-year-old should consider breaking the hearts of fans by turning heel.

The fact of the matter is that LA Knight needs to get that first title around his waist. Now, there are plenty of reasons why a heel turn could be just what he needs. Here are a few of them:

LA Knight needs to shake things up when it comes to his character

There is no denying that the WWE Universe loves LA Knight. His quick wit and iconic catchphrase have earned him quite a cult following. However, those attributes can only take you so far, and this is especially true in the case of Knight. After all, he's been a part of the main roster for two years now, and he still hasn't won a title. With that in mind, a change in character might be in order.

A heel turn could just be what propels Knight to win his first title. Now, whether that is the United States Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, or perhaps even a World Title, is something that remains in the hands of Creative. Nevertheless, it would bring something new and fresh.

Helping others out and taking part in minor feuds has gotten Knight nowhere

Over the last few months, LA Knight has made a name for himself, playing the quintessential good guy. Not only has he been helping others out, but he has also been involving himself in minor feuds. Whether it was helping The Street Profits last week or getting into it with SmackDown's latest acquisition, Carmelo Hayes, Knight seems to be restricting himself.

Knight needs to switch things up and interject himself back into the title picture. A heel turn could help him achieve his dream. He may even get a shot at a title at one of the biggest Premium Live Events of the calendar year.

Knight could turn heel and challenge a babyface Logan Paul at SummerSlam

Perhaps the perfect way for LA Knight to turn heel is by attacking Logan Paul. The Maverick has been a heel for quite some time now but could switch to a babyface very soon. After all, SummerSlam 2024 happens to be in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. So, why not have the social media star play the role of a face in front of his home crowd and have him defend the United States Championship against Knight?

It would be the perfect way to put Knight back into the title picture. What's more, it allows WWE to explore the possibilities of having two of its biggest superstars play different roles.

However, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation. There is no telling what the future holds for LA Knight, let alone if a heel turn will help him win a championship. All that can be done at this point is to wait and hope for the best.

