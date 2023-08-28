LA Knight planning to embarrass former WWE champion? What may happen on WWE Raw tonight

LA Knight is on a ride that no one ever expected him to be on. The roar when his music hits is increasing day after day, and it cannot be stopped. Over the past few months, nearly everyone that has stood in his way has fallen.

The latest Superstar that is looking to stop Knight's rise is none other than former WWE Champion The Miz. Despite similarities in their charisma and ability to capture an audience, The Grandslam Champion has had a lot of problems with LA Knight. He called Knight's fame a temporary thing. At Payback, both superstars will get to settle their differences in an official match.

Building up to the Premium Live Event, we could see their rivalry intensify to another level. There are a few scenarios that can happen. Both superstars could engage in a final war of words on WWE RAW that ends in a brawl. We could also see Knight in a match on WWE Raw with Miz interfering and trying to squash Knight's momentum, to try and give himself a head of steam going into Payback.

LA Knight got tough treatment from former WWE superstar

The megastar made his main roster debut under a year ago. LA Knight's first big rivalry was against the brilliant Bray Wyatt. The rivalry was one of its kind, something that can never be done again. The different angles, characters, and supernatural effects made it interesting.

A few days ago, LA Knight paid tribute to Bray Wyatt after the latter suddenly passed away. He mentioned that Wyatt gave him the most difficult time of his life.

“I walked out here in the building tonight and saw here everybody representing with the fireflies and it just got me thinking, it got me thinking bank in my mind that sometimes your greatest foes can turn out to be your greatest helpers. Bray and I endured challenging times together, and he brought a lot of hardship into my life. Yet, his actions ultimately prepared me for any challenges that came my way."

However, the Megastsar also accepted the fact that Wyatt taught him to face the worst of things. While they weren't the best of friends, Knight ended his segment on SmackDown by saying, "Thank you, Bray!"

