LA Knight plotting major retaliation segment on SmackDown ahead of Payback 2023? Exploring the possibility

The popularity of LA Knight seems to be increasing every time he makes a televised appearance on SmackDown or RAW. Over the last few months, Knight has been one of the most popular stars in WWE and receives a huge pop wherever he goes.

This is one reason why WWE has been giving Knight a push. First, the 40-year-old won the Royal Rumble, and now he is involved in a feud with The Miz. This week on RAW, Miz impersonated LA Knight in a segment that was considered a massive hit. While the host of Miz TV might feel he won the battle here, Knight might have something better in his repertoire.

On SmackDown this week, it won't be a surprise if LA Knight comes out impersonating The Miz. In January, during an episode of SmackDown, Knight impersonated the late Bray Wyatt, with whom he was involved in a feud. The Megastar's impersonation of Wyatt led to appreciation from wrestling fans.

Hence, it won't be shocking to see Knight impersonating The Miz on the SmackDown this week. If the 40-year-old chooses to do the same, it will be interesting to see if he can generate the same response and praise Miz got on RAW.

LA Knight reacts to The Miz impersonating him on RAW

On Monday Night RAW this week, when LA Knight's entrance song hit the arena, fans were excited to see The Megastar make a walk to the ring. However, this excitement was turned into disappointment for many as it wasn't Knight who came out, but The Miz who was impersonating his rival.

While many considered Miz's impersonation of Knight to be hilarious, the latter believed Miz did it because he was jealous of him. The 40-year-old superstar also mentioned The Miz wanted the same level of success as him. In an interview with Claibs Online, LA Knight said:

"He is jealous of me, and you know why? Because he's always wanted to be me. I'm not saying he knew who LA Knight was years ago, what I mean is that he wanted the level of success that I've come across. He wanted the adulation that I've come across. He's wanted the reactions that I've gotten, people chanting his name, quoting him. Instead, the best reaction he's ever got in his entire career was walking out as me a couple nights ago on Raw." [H/T Fightful]

Until now, Knight and The Miz have spoken against each other multiple times. They have also caused distractions in each other's matches, which has led to losses for both. However, the duo will settle this feud at Payback when they face off in a singles match.