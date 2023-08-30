LA Knight's past may cause him problems against The Miz at WWE Payback? Analyzing the reason why

WWE Payback will mark LA Knight's first big singles match at a premium live event since he faced Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble earlier this year.

He will be looking to solve his differences with The A-Lister in Pittsburgh. While LA Knight is confident he can beat The Miz, we may see something from his past come back to haunt him.

For a number of weeks, we've seen Knight and Miz take shots at each other on both SmackDown and RAW. The former WWE Champion has expressed that he feels The Megastar is a one-time wonder, and his craze won't last long.

Both superstars go to each other's shows to escalate their conflict with the other. While Knight will be preparing for a 1-on-1 match, The Miz may have other ideas.

While everyone is intrigued by The Miz and Knight's rivalry, many have forgotten that Hit Row also has unfinished business with The Megastar. At Payback, we could see the 2-time Grand Slam Champion take help from Hit Row to overcome the former million-dollar champion.

Hit Row is currently without a major storyline. The Miz could use the faction them back on the map.

WWE Payback could be the game changer for LA Knight

On paper, LA Knight vs. The Miz at WWE Payback is just a normal singles match; but in reality, this could truly be a game-changer for the 40-year-old. The Miz is a double Grand Slam Champion and a well-accomplished athlete in the world of pro wrestling. Believe it or not, this could be the perfect launch pad for Knight.

If he wins at WWE Payback, the former million-dollar champion could go on to challenge for any title in the company. He could renew his interest in the United States Championship, or since he has made his way to RAW, he could even reignite his NXT rivalry with Gunther and challenge him for the Intercontinental Championship. If his popularity keeps growing, he could also be the one to finally pin Gunther.

While some fans feel his rivalry with The Miz is midcard booking and not really a push for The Megastar, A win over a double grand slam champion at WWE Payback will raise his stock by a huge margin and bring him into the main event picture. The future looks bright for L.A. Knight. YEAHHHH!

