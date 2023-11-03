LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023, past SmackDown featuring a superteam - 7 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Network and Peacock subscribers have had a slow week. Breaking the monthly pattern, no new classic content arrived on-demand this past Monday. Thankfully, there still has been new programming made available throughout the week.

Monday featured a brand new episode of RAW Talk, with The Miz, Bronson Reed, and Ivar interviewed. Meanwhile, NXT Halloween Havoc Night 1 was made available in most territories this past Tuesday.

Wednesday saw two uploads. One was a month-old edition of Monday Night RAW, while the other was a new episode of WWE's The Bump. That show featured Johnny Gargano and Lex Luger in the studio. Lastly, This Week In WWE was added on-demand on Thursday.

Given that Crown Jewel 2023 is this weekend, it is likely no surprise that more shows will be airing than usual. Seven full-length programs have been announced for both streaming platforms. What is set to arrive on-demand and via the live feed?

Below are seven shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#7. The Ultimate Show will return

The Ultimate Show

The Ultimate Show is a fun series hosted by WWE's The Bump Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla, with Sam Roberts also frequently involved. The concept of the show is fairly simple. Matt, Ryan, Sam, and oftentimes a fourth guest fantasy book a major show.

The series is returning on Saturday, November 4, at 10 AM EST. This time around, the Ultimate Crown Jewel is the episode title and subject matter. It is not yet clear which qualifiers may be used to make the Crown Jewel fantasy card stand out, but it will surely make for an interesting and entertaining program.

#6. Crown Jewel 2023 & #5. Crown Jewel 2023 Kickoff

Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight

Crown Jewel 2023 is the big hook for the weekend. The show will air live from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 4. Crown Jewel will begin streaming at 1 PM EST. A one-hour Crown Jewel 2023 Kickoff special will begin an hour earlier at 12 PM EST.

The main event of WWE Crown Jewel 2023 will see Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight. Seth Rollins will also be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Rey Mysterio are also all set to defend major championships on the card.

#4. A bonus episode of WWE's The Bump will air

Expand Tweet

The Bump is a popular weekly show presented by WWE. It airs on both streaming platforms on Wednesday, while also being shown on YouTube and other socials. For most big premium live events, a bonus edition airs over the weekend.

Crown Jewel 2023 will be no different, as a special edition of WWE's The Bump will air on Sunday, November 5. This bonus episode will break down the action from the prior day and feature exclusive interviews from the arena. The show is listed for 10 AM EST.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. SmackDown, two recent shows will be added on-demand

Expand Tweet

Two shows that recently aired elsewhere will arrive on-demand on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. This includes Main Event, which first aired on Hulu, and SmackDown, which was first shown on FOX.

WWE Main Event from October 17, 2023, will be added to the archives on Saturday, November 4. The opening bout saw NXT's Nathan Frazer battle Akira Tozawa. The main event featured Trick Williams going one-on-one with Chad Gable.

Friday Night SmackDown from October 6, 2023, will be available on-demand on Sunday, November 5. This show featured four of the top babyfaces in wrestling uniting as a superteam, with John Cena, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, and Jey Uso standing up to The Bloodline and The Judgment Day.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

Dante Chen vs. Oro Mensah

The newest episode of NXT Level Up is set to stream on WWE Network and Peacock on Friday, November 3. It will stream immediately after SmackDown on FOX ends. Notably, the show will not be available on-demand for Peacock subscribers for two weeks or so after first streaming on the feed.

Three big matches have been announced for the show. The main event will see Oro Mensah clash with Dante Chen. Additionally, Ivy Nile will battle Valentina Feroz. Lastly, Myles Borne will go one-on-one with Bear Treyhill, a relative newcomer to WWE.

Are you excited about the new shows coming on WWE Network and Peacock? Sound off in the comments section below!

