×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Lacey Evans buries Becky Lynch with epic burn on Twitter

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
News
1.43K   //    18 Apr 2019, 11:13 IST

Lacey Evans just burnt Becky Lynch to a crisp on Twitter!
Lacey Evans just burnt Becky Lynch to a crisp on Twitter!

What's the story?

The sassy southern bell, Lacey Evans, made it known that she was gunning for Becky Lynch and her titles in the near future and now has the opportunity to go one on one with Becky Lynch after defeating Natalya in a number one contender's match on Raw this week. With that being said, however, the trash talking between the two stars spilt out of the ring and into the Twitter-verse.

Becky Lynch started things off with a really personal tweet that seemed to hint at Ric Flair fooling around with Lacey Evans's mother. The reason for this was that Lacey Evans pulled off an epic moonsault during her match against Natalya, which is the same move that Charlotte Flair has been known to do on occasion.


In case you missed it...

Lacey Evans attacked Becky Lynch the night after WrestleMania 35 and while security guards were ultimately successful in separating the two competitors, it wasn't before Evans was able to nail Lynch with her women's right finisher. Evans followed that up by confronting Lynch the next week on Raw and then winning a match against Natalya to become the new number one contender.

Unfortunately for Evans, Lynch took to Twitter to make her opinions known about The Sassy Southern bell and didn't hold back when trash talking her. In fact, some fans are calling Lynch's remarks too far, especially since they involved Charlotte Flair's dad, hall of Famer Ric Flair, but it's not known if WWE knew about the tweet in advance or not.


The heart of the matter

Trash talking is a huge part of Becky Lynch's persona as the man, but she has been increasingly going too far with her words lately. Not only is that evident by her making fun of Alexa Bliss's ongoing injury problems and starting a Twitter feud with Ember Moon, but also by her words to Lacey Evans as well.

If nothing else, it's great publicity for the upcoming match between the two superstars and will probably be played up as the bout draws near, but Lynch is definitely heading into uncharted territory with her trash talking. Beyond that, she seems to be somewhat letting the persona go to her head and going overboard with it online.

What's next?

Lacey Evans versus Becky Lynch hasn't been scheduled at the time of this writing, but one would imagine that it would end up happening at the upcoming Money In The Bank pay per view. Either that or WWE will try to do some kind of one-off between the two on Monday Night Raw and then save a Smackdown Live competitor for the pay per view match.

Either way, Lynch is now a double champion and has a huge target on her back. With that being said, there is a difference between playing a character and real life, which seems to be something Lynch is struggling with. If nothing else, some of her trash talking is cringe-worthy and it's nice to see Evans stand up for herself even though she hasn't been on the main roster for very long.









Tags:
WWE Raw Becky Lynch Lacey Evans
Advertisement
WWE News: Becky Lynch calls out Lacey Evans yet again
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch targets Lacey Evans' family, makes feud incredibly personal
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 5 Possible reasons why Lacey Evans attacked Becky Lynch
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch comments on her next challenger
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could challenge Becky Lynch before Lacey Evans
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstar takes shot at Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New WWE RAW draftee to challenge Becky Lynch for RAW Women's Championship
RELATED STORY
Unpopular Opinion: Becky Lynch should lose to Lacey Evans
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Lacey Evans blasts Becky Lynch for calling herself 'The Man'
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch sends a scathing warning to her next challenger
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us