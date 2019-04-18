WWE News: Lacey Evans buries Becky Lynch with epic burn on Twitter

Lacey Evans just burnt Becky Lynch to a crisp on Twitter!

What's the story?

The sassy southern bell, Lacey Evans, made it known that she was gunning for Becky Lynch and her titles in the near future and now has the opportunity to go one on one with Becky Lynch after defeating Natalya in a number one contender's match on Raw this week. With that being said, however, the trash talking between the two stars spilt out of the ring and into the Twitter-verse.

Becky Lynch started things off with a really personal tweet that seemed to hint at Ric Flair fooling around with Lacey Evans's mother. The reason for this was that Lacey Evans pulled off an epic moonsault during her match against Natalya, which is the same move that Charlotte Flair has been known to do on occasion.

As much as I'd love to compare her to someone credible....this is all she's gettin from me👒 #NothingButANasty pic.twitter.com/4AyfO8CI3c — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 17, 2019

In case you missed it...

Lacey Evans attacked Becky Lynch the night after WrestleMania 35 and while security guards were ultimately successful in separating the two competitors, it wasn't before Evans was able to nail Lynch with her women's right finisher. Evans followed that up by confronting Lynch the next week on Raw and then winning a match against Natalya to become the new number one contender.

Unfortunately for Evans, Lynch took to Twitter to make her opinions known about The Sassy Southern bell and didn't hold back when trash talking her. In fact, some fans are calling Lynch's remarks too far, especially since they involved Charlotte Flair's dad, hall of Famer Ric Flair, but it's not known if WWE knew about the tweet in advance or not.

Tall, blonde, does a moonsault, tells me to bow, is from the Carolinas. Might be time to ask Momma Evans if Ric was Naitching around there before you were born, you plank. https://t.co/LPsrECdTdr — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 17, 2019

The heart of the matter

Trash talking is a huge part of Becky Lynch's persona as the man, but she has been increasingly going too far with her words lately. Not only is that evident by her making fun of Alexa Bliss's ongoing injury problems and starting a Twitter feud with Ember Moon, but also by her words to Lacey Evans as well.

If nothing else, it's great publicity for the upcoming match between the two superstars and will probably be played up as the bout draws near, but Lynch is definitely heading into uncharted territory with her trash talking. Beyond that, she seems to be somewhat letting the persona go to her head and going overboard with it online.

What's next?

Lacey Evans versus Becky Lynch hasn't been scheduled at the time of this writing, but one would imagine that it would end up happening at the upcoming Money In The Bank pay per view. Either that or WWE will try to do some kind of one-off between the two on Monday Night Raw and then save a Smackdown Live competitor for the pay per view match.

Either way, Lynch is now a double champion and has a huge target on her back. With that being said, there is a difference between playing a character and real life, which seems to be something Lynch is struggling with. If nothing else, some of her trash talking is cringe-worthy and it's nice to see Evans stand up for herself even though she hasn't been on the main roster for very long.