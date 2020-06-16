Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke stand up to the man who was shot at outside the WWE Performace Center

Armando Alejandro Montalvo was back at the Performance Center.

Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke were involved in this altercation at the Performance Center.

Armando Alejandro Montalvo isn't one to back down

Back in 2015, Armando Alejandro Montalvo caused some disturbance outside the WWE Performance Center. A few reports suggested that he was there, following Lita. The WWE Superstar was at the venue shooting a video for Tough Enough at the time. Montalvo was back at the WWE Performance Center last Friday and this Monday. This time, WWE Superstars Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans were involved in the altercation.

Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke at the WWE Performance Center

Armando Alejandro Montalvo hasn't learned his lesson and made his way to the WWE Performance Center this week. He live-streamed the event on his Facebook profile. During the video, Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke stood up to the man.

So this dude was apparently trying to break into the WWE PC today, Lacey and Dana Brooke threatened him before he could get in.



It's evident that Lacey Evans was there to help him out and leave in peace. She offered him a hug and even gave him five seconds to accept it. The man didn't believe her and thought it was a ruse. He believed that he would be taken to jail for the same. Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans were getting late for the taping and told the man to make his decision quickly.

He didn't believe them and said that Lacey Evans and all the Divas were trying to set him up to go back to jail. He went on to say that they would chop off his ring finger to bail Vince McMahon out of debt for the XFL.

It looked like Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke gave him a chance to debut on Monday Night RAW. The video stops with him saying that he deserves it.

Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke in the WWE

Both Evans and Brooke are in search of their first singles Championship in the WWE. Both of them were involved in the Women's Money In The Bank PPV, but they came up short when Asuka won the Briefcase. Asuka was handed the RAW Women's Championship the following night on RAW due to Becky Lynch vacating the Championship.

Lacey Evans has had many opportunities at the SmackDown Women's Championship but has failed to capture the coveted Title.