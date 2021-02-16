Lacey Evans discusses her pregnancy announcement after WWE RAW

Lacey Evans says she is “very happy” after announcing her pregnancy on this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

The match between Lacey Evans & Peyton Royce and Asuka & Charlotte Flair came to an abrupt end shortly after Royce tagged in Lacey Evans. The Sassy Southern Belle stepped off the ring apron and grabbed a microphone. With Charlotte Flair’s father, Ric Flair, by her side, Lacey Evans simply said, “Charlotte, I’m pregnant.”

Speaking in a WWE Network interview after WWE RAW, Lacey Evans refused to elaborate too much on her surprise announcement.

“You nasty thing. I said everything that I wanted to say out there. Nasties like yourself need to learn how to stay out of people’s business. Just know that I am very happy.”

Lacey Evans was due to challenge Asuka for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber on Sunday, February 21. WWE has not yet announced a new opponent for Asuka.

Is Lacey Evans really pregnant?

Charlotte Flair's reaction to Lacey Evans' announcement

WWE has been known to book storyline pregnancies in the past. However, that is not the case with Lacey Evans. Although Ric Flair's "Woo!" reaction implied that, in storyline, he is the child's father, Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri is reporting that Lacey Evans is pregnant in real life. WWE reportedly learned of her pregnancy on Monday, causing the direction of her storyline with Charlotte Flair to change.

Evans has a daughter, Summer, who has previously appeared at ringside during some of her WWE matches.