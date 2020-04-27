Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans may be under a stay-at-home order like the rest of us, but she's not letting it keep her from preparing for her upcoming Money In The Bank match. Instead, she's been using it to her advantage - by setting up a ladder training course on her home property.

Early today, the Sassy Southern Belle posted the following video on Twitter, showing how she's placed numerous ladders in her yard in order to get ready for the legendary match coming up in two weeks.

"Endurance. Quick feet. Agility.What else can I work on ya nasties?!!! #MITB #TrainingDay #LooorrddHelpMe"

The video shows Evans climbing and down and leaping between ladders of various sizes numerous times. She apparently does this 40 times, non-stop. She then ends the video asking her followers to comment on what she can add to her home training course in order to prepare better for the match.

Money in the Bank 2020

The match itself, which will be held at the Money In The Bank PPV on May 10th, is an interesting set-up. Taking place at WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT, both the men's and women's matches will begin on the first floor of the building. The competitors will then fight each other as they make their way to the roof, where the ring and, as such, the briefcase will be waiting.

As many as five competitors have been confirmed for both the men's and the women's ladder matches. The final competitors of both matches will be determined this Friday on SmackDown.

Lacey Evans, in particular, will have to compete with the likes of Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, and the winner of the final qualifier that would see Mandy Rose pitted against Carmella. Evans though should be wary of a lurking Sasha Banks whom she's cost dearly during the last two weeks on the Blue brand.