Lana asks WWE to make last-minute Royal Rumble change

Lana is involved in one of RAW's biggest storylines

Lana has taken to Twitter to request that she and Bobby Lashley be added to WWE’s poster ahead of the 2020 Royal Rumble.

A total of 22 Superstars (11 male and 11 female) feature on the official poster for the January 26 pay-per-view, but Lana and Lashley are nowhere to be seen.

With just a few hours to go before the Rumble, Lana told WWE’s marketing team that she should lead the advertising for the event alongside her on-screen partner.

Dear @WWE Marketing everything that is wrong with this advertisement is that MY BOBBY isn’t on it and L.A.N.A ! Lana, Lana, Lana ! #LanaDay isn’t on this #RoyalRumble poster !!! Fix it please ! #thankyou pic.twitter.com/ytWhwyDol7 — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 26, 2020

What’s next for Bobby Lashley and Lana?

The go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before the Royal Rumble saw Bobby Lashley and Lana defeat Rusev and Liv Morgan in a mixed tag team match in the main event.

Lashley and Rusev have been confirmed as entrants in the men’s Rumble match, but it has not yet been announced whether Lana and Morgan will participate in the women’s Rumble match.

Regardless of what happens at Minute Maid Park, it has already been confirmed that the ongoing storyline will continue on Monday’s episode of RAW, with Lana and Morgan going one-on-one on WWE television for the first time.

I couldn’t agree more with you ! Everyone tune in this #MondayNightRaw to watch me CRUSH in my first singles match on #RAW the attention-seeking & coat-tail-riding LIV MORGAN !!! I’m so excited to make history AGAIN !!!!!! https://t.co/nOAwsOtZDW — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 26, 2020

