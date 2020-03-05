Lana breaks character and asks fans to respect WWE RAW Superstar

Lana

WWE RAW Superstar Lana recently posted a video on her official Youtube channel in which she opens up on the 'truth' about her and Liv Morgan.

The video saw Lana breaking character at one point and heaping praise on Morgan, with whom she has been at odds for a while. Here's what Lana had to say about Morgan:

We have to respect her, okay? Now the fact that people came after her, that she came out and said the truth, that she was in love with me... and people are using this for clickbait.

She went on to bash the fans who were judging Morgan for being in love with her and stated that they should never assume anything and judge people based on their own beliefs.

Lana opens up on Morgan:

Morgan made her return to WWE TV back in December and interrupted Lana's much-publicized wedding with Bobby Lashley. She made a huge revelation during the segment and shocked the WWE Universe to its core by revealing that she is in love with Lana. Things didn't end well for Lana and Lashley on the night as Rusev and Morgan took down the duo and stood tall in the ring to end the final RAW of the year.

Lana hasn't seen eye-to-eye with Morgan ever since and it's refreshing to see her speak in favor of the former Riott Squad member for once.