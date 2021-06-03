Lana sends love to fans following WWE release

Today, WWE released multiple superstars, one of which was Lana, who most recently partnered with former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi in the women's tag team division.

Lana's name on the list of releases is one that came as a shock to many fans of the star. She recently performed at WrestleMania 37, and was a regular fixture of RAW alongside Naomi. Lana was also involved in a lengthy feud with Nia Jax, and was the subject of a WWE Chronicle documentary in late 2020.

Following her release, Lana broke her silence and shared the following statement on Twitter:

"I will never forget the fans, and the love they showed me. Whether it was a tank, power-suits, flags, CRUSH, Rusev, 900 partners, weddings or tables: I tried to always entertain you, and you definitely elevated me. Thank you."

As well as Lana, WWE announced the releases of Ruby Riott, Aleister Black, Murphy, Braun Strowman and Santana Garrett.

Lana's tag team partner Naomi has also reacted to her WWE release

Taking to Twitter, Naomi shared a special message to her friend and now-former tag team partner after her release. The former SmackDown Women's Champion shared a series of photos to her page, along with the caption:

"I am always your friend/bestie/sis no matter what @LanaWWE #ravishingglow,"

The pair had been performing together since early 2021, following their appearances in the Royal Rumble. They also competed as a team at WrestleMania 37 in the women's Tag Team Turmoil match. They were eliminated when Billie Kay - who was also released from WWE earlier this year - pinned Naomi.

Naomi and Lana had also been active on TikTok, where they posted multiple videos of themselves dancing backstage. Like most WWE releases, Lana is thought to be subject to the usual 90-day non-compete clause.

