Lana claims Becky Lynch only main-evented WrestleMania because of her (Exclusive)

We caught up with The Ravishing Russian ahead of WrestleMania 36 for an exclusive chat.

She also spoke her mind on how different WrestleMania will be without any fans.

Lana was in character during our chat ahead of WrestleMania

I've conducted over a hundred interviews and I don't remember laughing out loud as I did during my chat with Lana, ahead of WrestleMania 36. You can catch her at WrestleMania (if you live in India) on April 5th and 6th at 3:30 AM on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3, and elsewhere in the world on the WWE Network.

Lana would slip in and out of character at several points through the interview and answer a wide variety of questions that I would throw at her during our conversation. Here are some highlights that you may enjoy.

'Rusev Day' was the hottest thing on television some time ago. Do you think it never got to the point that it could have? Also, when do we see Rusev back on television again?

Lana: Well, I think it's safe to say that it was the hottest thing on television because I made Rusev relevant. So, I think the WWE Universe should all thank me. L-A-N-A. Lana! Lana! Lana! It was my idea to have Aiden sing, so thank me again. And then they were singing. And they became a hot thing. It was my idea, so everyone should thank me.

And then he canceled Rusev Day and was with Shinsuke and then, he wanted Rusev Day again, and so I made him relevant again. I don't know when Rusev is going to come back on television with his Rusev Day. I don't know what he's doing. But at the end of the day, you probably will have to thank me again because anything great that ever comes out of anything involving anything, people should be thanking me.

I mean Becky Lynch main-evented WrestleMania because of me, because of Lana. So, the WWE Universe and everyone should just be thanking me constantly. I gave you The Man, just like I gave you Rusev Day. You just have to stay tuned.

Since you brought her up, do you have a prediction for Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler?

Lana: I mean, if I was to predict I would probably say Becky Lynch is going to win because I mean, she's 'The Man'. I mean, that's the reason I gave you 'The Man'. That's the reason why everyone should be thanking me. So, of course, she's going to win because I'm brilliant and I'm the smartest, and I always pick the right people to become successful. So, once again, everyone should thank me.

What a birthday present for @LanaWWE!! She gets to watch me whoop @WWEAleister at #WrestleMania up close and personal...get ready young man. I am. #TheAllMighty #RAW pic.twitter.com/8NFOIGgRjV — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 23, 2020

If you had to manage someone in the women's division, who would your choice be?

Lana: Anyone, right? I would say, Nia Jax.

How different will WrestleMania be this year, without a crowd?

Lana: Well, I think the exciting thing is that you can see how it all goes down on the WWE Network. There's so much to look forward to because it's just something that hasn't been done before. And that's what we love to do in WWE, is do things that have never been done before, for the first time ever. And so, WrestleMania is too big for one night.

So, It's really exciting and there are more matches than ever. I think for the fans, that's really exciting. And of course, it's different without the crowd. Of course, it's different. For me, I've always known that the fans and the WWE Universe are a big part of the show. We're all evolving as a society and adapting as a society because of what's happening around the world. And so, it's an exciting time.