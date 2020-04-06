Lana debuts new look at WrestleMania 36

Lana hasn't been seen on WWE TV for a number of weeks.

The Ravishing Russian has shown off her new look on Instagram.

Lana showed off an interesting new hair color at WrestleMania 36

Throughout her career, Lana has been the blonde in the corner of her husband Rusev, but this weekend at WrestleMania, The Ravishing Russian showed off an interesting new look that could now signal that the Rusev chapter of her WWE career has come to an end.

Rusev wasn't part of WrestleMania 36, which meant that Bobby Lashley was forced to take on one of Monday Night RAW's fastest rising stars Aleister Black. Of course, Lana was in Lashley's corner and made sure that all eyes were on her as part of the biggest show of the year when she showed off her new hair color for the first time.

The new hair color will definitely allow Lana to stand out in the RAW Women's Division, but at present Lana has more pressing things to focus on since the former NXT star was the reason that Lashley lost his WrestleMania match.

The former Total Divas star jumped up on the apron as Lashley was about to deliver the Dominator to tell him to switch tactic and deliver a spear, but the spear ended with Black delivering a Black Mass which won the match.

Could there be a rift in the marriage of Monday Night RAW's hottest new couple?