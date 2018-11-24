Lana news: The Ravishing One has a brand new look

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 2.06K // 24 Nov 2018, 10:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What do you think of Lana's new look?

What's the story?

We've seen Lana don a variety of avatars through the years. We saw her as Rusev's business manager at the start, followed by a more glamorous dancer persona on SmackDown Live as well as in her Rusev Day getup.

And now it looks like she has a brand new look. Lana posted her ravishing new persona on Instagram recently.

In case you didn't know...

Lana has been a part of various plots and storylines in WWE. Most recently, she was involved in a storyline with Aiden English, where the latter alleged that something had happened 'one night in Milwaukee'.

It was discovered that nothing had happened, leading to a match between Rusev and English. Lana has also played herself on Total Divas and Total Bellas. She's also been a part of Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, as an actor.

The heart of the matter

Lana is known to change up her look once in a while, so this change does not really come as a surprise. However, going forward, at least for the time being, it does seem like Lana will sport blue hair:

Lana would also add a message to her Instagram post about what it means to be 'ravishing', as her nickname indicates. According to her, being 'ravishing' is all about believing in yourself when the rest of the world begins to doubt you, in essence, equalling confidence. As one would expect, her post got a lot of traction and likes on social media.

What's next?

It does seem unlikely that there will be a follow up on the Aiden English storyline because it seems to have run its course. Let's hope Rusev and Lana move on to a brand new program very soon indeed. Let's also hope that English finds a role for himself in the company as well.

What do you think of Lana's new look? Let us know in the comments below.