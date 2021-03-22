"It's a lot more challenging mentally" - Lana opens up on her WWE character's evolution

Lana has gone into detail on the history of her WWE character, her story development within WWE and how her career has affected her as a person.

Lana has played several different characters over the years. From The Ravishing Russian to Rusev's despicable ex, she has portrayed a variety of distinct personas on WWE programming.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Lana explained that the changes to her on-screen persona are simply different chapters in one continuous story. Lana also explained that playing her character can sometimes be "challenging mentally" when the line between the gimmick and the real person becomes blurred.

"Over the years I've been able to play all these different things. Yes it’s the same character Lana, but different chapters of her life. From being an ice-cold Russian to right now, a good guy who is being bullied and overcoming her enemies."

"I like to look at my career in WWE as chapters, different chapters of Lana's life. I feel like this chapter of Lana is a lot closer to C.J. in the sense of the way we're even packaging her versus when I first came on the scene with Rusev and I talked with a very thick accent. Yes, that was an extension of myself, I grew up in Russia, I grew up with a lot of features that I drew my inspiration from and I coated it with a Russian accent. So the packaging was a little bit further [from C.J.] but there's a lot of elements of myself that I could identify with."

"Then when I was doing the Bobby Lashley and Rusev story, that's further. That's was an adulterous chapter in Lana's life, so that is very different to who I am, but it was exciting to play. This [Lana] is much closer to me. But sometimes it's a lot more challenging mentally because the line is a little bit more blurred but I love it" - Digital Spy

Lana remains a prominent player on WWE RAW, as she recently formed a tag team with Naomi. The duo has already unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Lana aims to become a champion in WWE

Lana in WWE

Recently, Lana has received a considerable boost in the amount of in-ring action she's participated in, and she has clearly improved as a wrestler.

Advertisement

Now, she is looking to establish herself as a serious contender for a championship. Specifically, Lana has targeted the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Naomi. In a recent tweet, Lana vowed to win the titles at some point down the road.

Regardless of what happens at #WWEFastlane tonight, @NaomiWWE & I will become your future Women’s Tag Team Champions ! @WWE pic.twitter.com/C0qcJ1zIly — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) March 21, 2021

Would you like to see Lana become a champion? Sound off in the comments below.