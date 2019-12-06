Lana reveals why she was contacted by the FBI and WWE officials over controversial Bobby Lashley storyline

When you're a celebrity online, it's commonplace to receive mean comments from strangers who are hiding behind screens. When you're a popular celebrity with millions of followers across different social media platforms, it can be even more difficult.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Lana admitted that her controversial storyline with Bobby Lashley has led to both of them receiving a lot of death threats online. She even shockingly admitted that she knew things had gotten serious when she was contacted by WWE officials and the FBI.

“I mean, people are mean, mean, mean. They’re bullies. Today, I open my email account and I had this death threat on my email and you know, you can go see it on into my Instagram story, but it was just like the names that people call are just absolutely appalling.”

She stated that she's strong enough to handle the online hatred but many aren't. She even went on to say that in all walks of life such as religion and politics, you see people not supporting your life and people being mean.

You can watch the interview below, where Lana can be seen talking about various things such as her upcoming movie, Mortal Kombat, and more. We hope that the death threats don't continue, but as long as people can hide behind a screen, it will not stop. We hope that people learn to realize the difference between a storyline and real-life and to stop taking out frustration on performers by the way of death threats.