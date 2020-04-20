Lana takes a shot at WWE regarding Money In The Bank 2020 poster

The Ravishing Russian is not happy at all

This year's Money In The Bank is set to be unique as both the MITB Ladder Matches will be staged at the WWE Headquarters. The poster for the PPV was released during last week's SmackDown and the WWE Universe is already buzzing about it. However, Lana is unhappy about the poster and took a shot at WWE's Marketing team.

The Ravishing Russian questioned why the team exists as both herself and her husband, Bobby Lashley, were missing from the poster. She even commented that all that the couple does is get ratings for WWE. You can see the tweet below:

I really question the entire existence of @WWE marketing team. In this poster MY Bobby isn’t in here and ME .... L.A.N.A isn’t in here! Everything that MY BOBBY &

I do is ratings even when we don’t try! And when we try WE BREAK the internet! And trend for an entire week ! pic.twitter.com/EnKniqe8Tv — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 20, 2020

Bobby Lashley and Lana on RAW

Lana and Lashley have been a couple for quite a few months as they were feuding with the Ravishing Russian's real-life husband, Rusev. They were successful in winning the feud against The Bulgarian Brute.

However, things have not been going great for the couple in recent weeks. Lana cost Lashley his match against Aleister Black at WrestleMania 36 and The All Mighty shouted at her during his match last week against No Way Jose.

It remains to be seen how long this couple will be together on RAW, but Lana has made it quite evident that she is not pleased both of them are missing from the poster.