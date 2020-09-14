Pro wrestling legend and former WWE producer Lance Storm was recently a guest on Figure Four Daily. Lance Storm also spoke about Triple H potentially taking over WWE once Vince McMahon retires.

Playing cards in the lockeroom back stage at the last ever Nitro. pic.twitter.com/gfAPjhsWab — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) September 12, 2020

Lance Storm said he was a big fan of Triple H and opened up about his experience of working with Triple H backstage in WWE. Storm called Triple H a professional and added that he was someone who was very easy to work with:

I will say I am a big fan and supporter of Hunter. When I was an agent, there were several TV’s when Hunter was there. There were a couple of segments where Hunter was running things because Vince wasn’t there. I think he’s a really sharp guy. I enjoyed working with him. I thought he was very professional. I thought he was very easy to talk to and deal with. I think he will be good. Is he the greatest booker in the world, probably not. But then again, I don’t know who is. I very much believe in him and his abilities. Again, I found him very easy to work with so I’m a supporter of his. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Lance Storm on how AEW can improve their women's division

Just want to say thank you to the world to have someone like @dustinrhodes on this planet ❤️❤️❤️ #AEW #goodpeople pic.twitter.com/Q9m6nJIxuK — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) September 11, 2020

During the interview with Figure Four Daily, Lance Storm also opened up about the AEW women's division and how it could be improved. Lance Storm said that it was tough to get some of the less experienced wrestlers time in the ring because of COVID, and revealed what he thought AEW could do:

I think Dustin is opening a school and Cody has a school. I think they are going to need to get these women together as a group with some really either highly skilled women wrestlers or some really skilled trainers and work with them and up their game. This is something that is not just the AEW women’s division. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

AEW have bolstered their women's division recently with NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa making appearances. If AEW can sign Thunder Rosa to a full-time contract, if they can come to an agreement with the NWA, she would be a great addition to their women's division.