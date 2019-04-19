WWE News: Lars Sullivan Issues Huge Warning To The Rest Of The WWE Roster

Will Lars Sullivan make good on his promise?

What's The story

Whether you're a fan or not, you have to admit that he has made a monstrous impact on the main roster and has easily disposed of some of the company's most respectable superstars in the process. Beyond all that, he is now on Smackdown Live after The Superstar shakeup, which means he will eventually be competing for The WWE title.

With that being said and WWE supposedly being very high on Sullivan at the moment, one has to wonder how long it will be before 'The Freak' get his first take of title gold. Interestingly enough, Sullivan answered that question on his Instagram with a grave warning for the rest of the roster.

In case you didn't know...

Lars Sullivan has been on a rampage since coming up to the main roster a couple of weeks ago and is dismantling legends left and right. He is also running out of victims to unleash his rage on, which means he should be entering the title picture in the next year or so.

Whether he is successful in that endeavour or not remains to be seen, especially with how Vince McMahon has been known to sour on big guys later down the line, but Sullivan did make a bold prediction on his Instagram that will be interesting for fans to follow.

The Heart of The Matter

“Within 18 months is my realistic goal to become WWE Champion." Sullivan predicted when asked by a fan how long it will take him to win the title. Of course some are going to pan this as cockiness or just plain delusion on Sullivan's part, but with the path of destruction he has already paved in the last few weeks, whats to stop him from making good on that promise?

Furthermore, whats to stop him from doing it sooner? Roman Reigns is going to need a villain to play off of if his run on Smackdown Live is to be successful and Sullivan can play that role perfectly. He can also win the title much sooner in order to get fans behind Roman Reigns again.

What's next?

Lars Sullivan is a force to be reckoned with and will continue to mow over the rest of the Smackdown Live roster until he finally reaches the title picture. Sure, WWE is probably going to put him in a few high profile feuds to build him up first and showcase his brutality, but don't expect him to be left out of the title picture for very long.