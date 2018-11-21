Lars Sullivan's main roster options

Where Will The Rocky Mountain Monster Call Home?

If you were watching the Survivor Series broadcast, you saw the vignette from WWE that declared Lars Sullivan was coming to the main roster. The vignette aired again on RAW Monday evening, but again, no mention of which brand was getting him yet.

So, with the athletic big man heading to the main roster, where should he go and how should he be used?

He should have been saved for the Royal Rumble

OK, right off the bat, this was my first thought. It's late November. There is one more PPV between now and the Rumble. Everyone expects a few surprise entrants in the Rumble. And it seems that every year we get at least one NXT call-up, either temporary as filler for the match, or permanent.

Unless WWE has something big planned for Sullivan in the near term, I still think he would have made a great entrant, previously unannounced, into the Rumble.

On RAW...

Let's assume he heads to RAW. Do you keep him as a heel, or do you go crazy and turn him babyface. Let's examine both options.

If you wanted to keep him heel, I think you don't announce his debut. You would have him show up and maul someone-or several someones if you wanted. No warning, no announcement. Just pure carnage delivered by Sullivan, taking the roster by surprise.

But, WWE announced he's coming, so you've now lost this option for the most part. Oh, sure, he could still show up and surprise people, but it lost some of its pop.

Either way, I have no doubt many are thinking he's going to be lined up for a feud with fellow big Braun Strowman at some point. My only hesitation there is, as good as Lars may be, Strowman is at the main event tier currently.

I don't see Strowman being knocked down a peg, nor do I see Sullivan being immediately thrust into a main event level feud. After all, he only had one TakeOver title match-and he lost.

As a babyface? Can you even imagine it? I can, actually. Sure, Lars Sullivan has that look that just screams monster heel. But if WWE plays it's cards right, he could be a babyface for sure. The one scenario I liked, I had floated out many months back in another posting. With Kane and The Undertaker in the twilights of their careers, perhaps WWE wants a new version of the Brothers of Destruction.

Could you imagine a tag team of Strowman and Sullivan? That could be an interesting pairing, and they could easily feud with AoP. When Strowman was getting attacked by Corbin, McIntyre and Lashley on the 11/19 RAW, that was one thought that came to mind: could Sullivan make the save?

On SmackDown

I honestly think Sullivan makes more sense on the red brand, but let's just do a what-if here.

Would he go blue as a babyface or as a heel? While I could see him as a babyface on RAW, I do not see that on SmackDown. How would I bring him in? I think he could be a perfect henchman for The Miz, but I do think we will see a Miz face turn sooner than later-especially with Daniel Bryan positioned now as a heel.

So why not Daniel Bryan get himself a sidekick? I see it more in the vain of bodyguards past-like Ziggler had Big E, or HBK had Diesel. I don't see why Sullivan couldn't come in to be the new champs "muscle" for a good bit, just to make Sullivan's jump easier.

Truth be told, I just don't see the great options on SmackDown as I do for RAW at this point. If you do, however, sound off in the comments section on just how you'd like to see Sullivan used on the main roster.