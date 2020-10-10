Lars Sullivan returns to WWE; demolishes several SmackDown stars

WWE Superstars switching brands weren't the only big names to make news during Night 1 of the 2020 WWE Draft. Following the tag team match between Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy against the Miz and John Morrison, The Freak, Lars Sullivan made his return to the WWE after nearly a year off due to injury. He picked up right where he left off, attacking everyone in the ring.

Lars Sullivan makes an impact

Lars Sullivan had been out of action for almost a year due to a knee injury. He had joined the Blue Brand as it's new resident monster, destroying the likes of the Lucha House Party and Jeff Hardy.

With Sullivan returning to the WWE, it meant that he was added to Monday's Draft Pool for Night 2 of the Draft. He never really had a memorable storyline on the main roster, so this could be the fresh start The Freak needs.

Could he feud with a group like the Hurt Business or the New Day or will he target his usual prey of smaller men? It would be interesting to see him tangle with anyone from Keith Lee to Braun Strowman should he land on the same brand as those two behemoths.

Wherever Sullivan ends up, however, we should expect him to continue the swath of destruction he started before he was hurt.