Lars Sullivan's WWE Draft status reportedly revealed

The WWE Draft 2020 kicked off on the last SmackDown show, with quite a few interesting changes to the roster. The big movers of the Draft were Seth Rollins, Murphy, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, who all moved to SmackDown from RAW, while AJ Styles returned to RAW, just months after moving from the Red brand. But, there was also a surprising return to WWE television at the show as Lars Sullivan returned after being out for more than a year.

Lars Sullivan, following his return to WWE, attacked Matt Riddle, The Miz and Jeff Hardy on SmackDown. The former NXT Superstar wasn't a part of day 1 of the WWE Draft.

Lars Sullivan's WWE Draft status

Lars Sullivan was not scheduled to be a part of either draft pools, but has now been added to night 2 of the WWE Draft 2020. He, along with several other Superstars - both singles and tag teams, will be drafted on Night 2 of the WWE Draft, on this coming week's RAW.

WWE have also made one other change to the WWE Draft as Elias has been moved from the day 1 of the Draft to day 2. Elias has not been on WWE television for a few months as he needed to get surgery and will be out for the rest of 2020.

Sullivan, too, was out of action due to a knee injury that he suffered last year. The former NXT Superstar, though, was reportedly ready earlier this year, but his return was delayed. This could have possibly been due to controversial remarks he had made in the past, which resulted in him being sent to sensitivity training by WWE.

The most surprising draft picks of night 1 of the WWE Draft saw The New Day being split up as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were moved to RAW, while Big E remained on SmackDown. Another team were also split as Otis and Tucker of the Heavy Machinery were drafted to SmackDown and RAW, respectively.

WWE could deliver more surprises on night 2 of the WWE Draft, which will take place on this coming Monday's WWE RAW.