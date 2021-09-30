"He was a superstar that deserved to be treated like a superstar" - Former WCW Tag Team Champion on working with Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

Former WCW Tag Team Champion Lash LeRoux recently spoke of getting an endorsement from the Immortal Hulk Hogan.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, LeRoux mentioned that he had grown up watching Hulkamania run wild in the WWE during the late 80s.

The former WCW Tag Champ added that he always felt Hogan was a huge star and deserved every bit of admiration in the business. LeRoux recalled that Hogan was very polite and down to earth with him. It was a big deal for him to get that sort of appreciation from a superstar like Hulk Hogan.

"It was tremendous for me, man. I always thought that he was tremendous. He was a superstar that deserved to be treated like a superstar. Of course, I grew up being a big Hulk Hogan fan. So it was awesome for me to meet him. Someone that I idolized when I was younger. Even more so, he was always down to earth to me. He was really cool to me, very good to me," LeRoux said.

You can watch the full video here:

Lash LeRoux thanked Hulk Hogan for calling him an up-and-coming wrestler in WCW

LeRoux recalled when Hulk Hogan put him over as one of the top rookies in WCW. In an interview, Hogan touted Billy Kidman and Lash LeRoux as two rookies to watch out for.

LeRoux was so overwhelmed by this gesture that he thanked Hogan for giving him the rub during a show.

"In fact, he was interviewed one time in a magazine and I probably took this more seriously than I should have, but he mentioned some of the up and coming guys. And he mentioned by name Billy Kidman and Lash LeRoux. And man, that was one of the largest compliments I could have gotten in my life. I thought I was on his radar. And I went up to him the next time I saw him at a show and thanked him for going out of his way to mention me," LeRoux said.

WCW Deep Cuts @DeepCutsWCW Lash LeRoux wearing King Diamond makeup isn’t something you probably expected to see. Lash LeRoux wearing King Diamond makeup isn’t something you probably expected to see. https://t.co/twUNLH72CP

Also Read

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Have you liked the fastest-growing page for AEW fans yet? Click here for more.

Edited by Angana Roy