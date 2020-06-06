Last-minute NXT TakeOver: In Your House predictions

NXT TakeOver: In Your House is the latest NXT TakeOver event, which will have six matches.

What will go down at this historic wrestling event?

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

NXT TakeOver: In Your House will be the first NXT TakeOver event since NXT TakeOver: Portland.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House will be taking place this Sunday on June 7, 2020. There are six matches scheduled to take place. Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart, and Tegan Nox will face off with Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzales; Karrion Kross will have his first significant match against Tommaso Ciampa.

Finn Balor will aim to get retribution against his attacker Damian Priest; Johnny Gargano will challenge Keith Lee for the NXT North American Championship, and Velveteen Dream will try to take the NXT Championship from Adam Cole.

#6 Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzales vs. Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart, and Tegan Nox

This six women's tag team match was the most recent addition to the show.

All six of these women have had issues with each other over the past few months. Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox have been feuding since NXT TakeOver: War Games III. The two had a no-disqualification match at NXT TakeOver: Portland that ended after Raquel Gonzales interfered in the match and aligned herself with Dakota Kai. Mia Yim and Dakota Kai also have longstanding issues as Dakota Kai attacked Mia Yim so she could not participate in the women's WarGames match last year.

Candice LeRae recently turned heel and started a rivalry with Mia Yim that also involves their real-life partners, Johnny Gargano and NXT North American Champion, Keith Lee. She also had issues with Tegan Nox and confronted her which cost Shotzi Blackheart a match against Raquel Gonzales.

Given the fact that the heels have scored several victories over the faces, it is likely that the faces will finally get retribution. It will likely end with Tegan Nox getting the pinfall over Dakota Kai so that she could get revenge against her and continue their rivalry.

This will also protect NXT's newest heel Candice LeRae (and allow her to build to another singles match against Mia Yim) and the monstrous Raquel Gonzales. This would tie up their rivalry at 2-2 as Tegan Nox has scored one victory over her while Dakota Kai had won two matches against her.

Winners: Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart, and Tegan NOx

1 / 6 NEXT