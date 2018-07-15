Last Minute Rumour round-up for Extreme Rules 2018

Hulk Hogan and Brock Lesnar faced off in the ring

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 is only a few hours away. The event is set to take place in Pittsburgh, PA, with the WWE roster riled up and ready for the last pay-per-view before the SummerSlam rolls around. The event appears to lack too many stipulation matches, despite being 'Extreme Rules', a pay-per-view previously advertised as the one night in the year where anything goes in WWE.

The night is set to feature some must-see bouts, with AJ Styles defending his WWE Championship against Rusev, Seth Rollins looking to gain back his Championship from Ziggler in an Iron Man Match, Bobby Lashley facing Roman Reigns, and Alexa Bliss defending her championship against Nia Jax in an Extreme Rules Match with Ronda Rousey at ringside, among other bouts.

With the start of the show literally hours away, there have been rumours buzzing for all of last week and more about what fans could see on the night.

In this list, you will see five of the top rumours which have cropped up about what could happen on the Extreme Rules 2018 show.

Without further ado, let's head into the rumours from the night.

5. The Miz interferes in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match:

The Miz confronted Daniel Bryan

The Bludgeon Brothers are set to defend their Tag Team Championships against the newly reunited Team Hell No. Daniel Bryan and Kane are set to take on the former Wyatt Family members, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan in a match at the end of which they could become the new SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions.

Daniel Bryan's miraculous recovery from injury took everyone by surprise when he announced it before WrestleMania. It had been expected that he would never wrestle inside a WWE ring again. He had been prepared to leave the company so that he could return to wrestling in outside promotions.

Fortunately for him and his fans in WWE, he was cleared and took part in a match at WrestleMania. Fans envisioned a long successful future for him in WWE where he would take part in dream match after dream match before finally retiring.

However, there seem to be other forces at work. Bryan's contract is coming to an end in September, and he has not resigned with the company again. There appears to be speculation that WWE may still leave the company and as a result, is being given a string of good matches in the form of a farewell tour.

Other than his miserable feud with Big Cass, he took on AJ Styles and Samoa Joe in recent weeks. He also reunited with Kane as Team Hell No. One feud which fans want to see Bryan involved in is against his long-time rival the Miz.

The two have verbally sparred for a long time since Miz cut a promo on Bryan in an episode of Talking Smack, and, ever since, the possibility of their feud has remained on the fringes of public memory.

Last week, The Miz taunted Daniel Bryan in what could be a foreshadowing of what is to come this Sunday. There is a rumour that The Miz will interfere with Bryan's match and cost Team Hell No the Tag Team Titles. The interference would set up a rivalry for SummerSlam between the two, and they could face each other before Bryan leaves the company. On the other hand, if Bryan re-signed with the company, the feud could be further extended beyond SummerSlam.