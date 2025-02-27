Latest Cody Rhodes lawsuit seeks damages worth $900,000: What agreement did the WWE Superstar allegedly breach? 

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has been sued for $900,000 in damages. The Undisputed Champion has come under the hammer after he allegedly violated the agreement between his party and Wesley Eisold that allowed some usage of the term “American Nightmare.” This article covers how Rhodes and his team allegedly breached the agreement, which led to the filing of the lawsuit.

Rhodes has been using The American Nightmare as his nickname for a number of years now. The former AEW star retained the moniker after his WWE return at WrestleMania 38. However, Eisold had already registered the name for his band, American Nightmare, back in 2016.

Cody Rhodes' application to register “The American Nightmare” in 2019 was disputed by Eisold. The two parties later came to an agreement in March 2021, under the condition that the merchandise sold by Runnels should use the name and likeness of ‘Cody Rhodes’ and be at least 75 percent larger than the representation of the words “American Nightmare".

As per the latest stance of Eisold, he believes that the terms have been “blatantly” violated by not following the guidelines of the agreement.

He also stated that this is causing a lot of confusion for his fans who are mistakenly buying Cody Rhodes’ merchandise, because of which he is seeking damages.

Cody Rhodes is yet to respond to the lawsuit

While The Rock awaits Rhodes’ answer to the offer of becoming his champion, Eisold also awaits a response from him.

The Undisputed Champion has till November 15 to submit his reply to the lawsuit filed by the musician. Aside from Rhodes, WWE and the Stamford-based promotion’s merchandising partner, Fanatics, are also under the hammer.

While Eisold has maintained that his fans get confused by the WWE Superstar’s merchandise, the vice versa is also true. Several Cody Rhodes fans also end up buying the merchandise of the band ‘American Nightmare.’

Rhodes’ team may even use this in their response to the $900,000 lawsuit. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling to get updates on the matter.

